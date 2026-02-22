Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $52.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 175,587 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 537,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,430,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,482,000 after buying an additional 152,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Molson Coors Beverage

Here are the key news stories impacting Molson Coors Beverage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus ($1.21 vs. $1.17) which provided some near‑term support to the stock. Molson Coors Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

Q4 EPS beat consensus ($1.21 vs. $1.17) which provided some near‑term support to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.48 (annualized yield ~4.0%), up 2.1% from prior — a shareholder‑friendly move that can support the share price for income investors.

Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.48 (annualized yield ~4.0%), up 2.1% from prior — a shareholder‑friendly move that can support the share price for income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets but largely kept constructive stances: Needham cut its target to $52 while maintaining a buy rating (smaller upside implied). Needham PT Cut to $52

Analysts trimmed price targets but largely kept constructive stances: Needham cut its target to $52 while maintaining a buy rating (smaller upside implied). Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the CAGNY conference and released slides/transcript — useful for modeling but didn’t materially change the underlying outlook. CAGNY Presentation

Management presented at the CAGNY conference and released slides/transcript — useful for modeling but didn’t materially change the underlying outlook. Negative Sentiment: Company issued weak FY‑2026 guidance (EPS $4.607–4.823 vs. consensus ~5.42) and flagged headwinds from higher aluminum costs and softer, price‑sensitive consumer demand — the central driver of downward pressure. Reuters: Forecasts Sharp Drop in 2026 Profit

Company issued weak FY‑2026 guidance (EPS $4.607–4.823 vs. consensus ~5.42) and flagged headwinds from higher aluminum costs and softer, price‑sensitive consumer demand — the central driver of downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target to $43 and moved to a “hold” — a larger downgrade that implies meaningful downside risk versus recent levels and likely contributed to selling pressure. TD Cowen PT Cut to $43

TD Cowen cut its price target to $43 and moved to a “hold” — a larger downgrade that implies meaningful downside risk versus recent levels and likely contributed to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Shares gapped down in early trading after Needham’s revision and other analyst reactions, reflecting short‑term volatility as the market digests the soft sales, volume declines and weaker guidance. Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.