Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $354.00 to $267.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Zscaler traded as low as $161.50 and last traded at $160.5010, with a volume of 2105144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.99.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on Zscaler in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.78.

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $475,489.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 52,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,801.36. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,843 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $656,221.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,857 shares in the company, valued at $80,292,352.74. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zscaler and Bharti Airtel launched an AI & Cyber Threat Research Center in India, expanding ZS’s local presence, channel engagement and potential enterprise/government pipeline in a fast-growing market. Article Title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.73 and its 200-day moving average is $259.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -614.40, a PEG ratio of 325.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

