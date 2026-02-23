174,900 Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 174,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at about $706,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,448 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,670,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Mobileye Global by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,233,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,153,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 124.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,999,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after buying an additional 1,110,123 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $9.05 on Monday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 20.70%.The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Arete Research lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

