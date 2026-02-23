5,115 Shares in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hawkins by 694.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 492.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $146.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.30 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $244.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.51 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.24%.

In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.29 per share, for a total transaction of $193,935.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,766.03. This represents a 3.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Hawkins from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

Hawkins, Inc (NASDAQ: HWKN) is a specialty chemical company that produces and distributes water-treatment and industrial chemicals across North America. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the company has built a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that serve municipal, industrial and commercial customers. As a publicly traded entity, Hawkins leverages its long-standing presence in the chemical distribution industry to provide tailored solutions for complex water-treatment challenges and specialty chemical needs.

Hawkins’ product portfolio encompasses a wide range of chemicals, including sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine, acids and specialty blends.

