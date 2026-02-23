9,212 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Bought by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,907,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,269.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 896,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,134,000 after purchasing an additional 869,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,510,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,357,000 after buying an additional 703,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 648,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,363,000 after acquiring an additional 545,318 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,050,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD stock opened at $103.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

In related news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,302. This trade represents a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

