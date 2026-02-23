Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Stock Holdings Decreased by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,915 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $204,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, EVP John Morici sold 7,969 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,508,611.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,346.47. The trade was a 49.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $190.02 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $208.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.44.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.58.

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

