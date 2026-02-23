Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Stake Increased by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,566 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,661,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Autodesk by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 130,669 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $4,765,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,789,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.96.

Shares of ADSK opened at $226.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.01. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.01 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

