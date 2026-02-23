Bank Of Montreal $BMO Shares Purchased by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,321 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $21,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Bank Of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 107.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMO opened at $145.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.33. Bank Of Montreal has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $146.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 11.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada’s largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO’s core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

