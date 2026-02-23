Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.8% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom launched BroadPeak™, a next‑generation radio DFE SoC (5nm) for 5G Advanced and 6G massive MIMO that the company says cuts power by up to 40% and is shipping samples — a clear product catalyst for telco infrastructure revenue if adoption scales.

Broadcom launched BroadPeak™, a next‑generation radio DFE SoC (5nm) for 5G Advanced and 6G massive MIMO that the company says cuts power by up to 40% and is shipping samples — a clear product catalyst for telco infrastructure revenue if adoption scales. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and commentary pieces are broadly constructive on Broadcom’s AI exposure and diversified revenue streams — several bullish analyst ratings and price targets (median ~$450) support upside expectations versus today’s price. (Analyst coverage cited across recent reports.)

Analyst and commentary pieces are broadly constructive on Broadcom's AI exposure and diversified revenue streams — several bullish analyst ratings and price targets (median ~$450) support upside expectations versus today's price. (Analyst coverage cited across recent reports.) Positive Sentiment: Market commentary argues that AI capex volatility creates buying opportunities for hardware leaders like Broadcom as hyperscaler spending ramps, which can sustain multi‑year revenue growth.

Market commentary argues that AI capex volatility creates buying opportunities for hardware leaders like Broadcom as hyperscaler spending ramps, which can sustain multi‑year revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom reports a large AI backlog (reported ~US$73B) that underpins long‑term revenue visibility but has people debating whether the current multiple already prices that growth. That makes the stock sensitive to guidance and execution updates. Broadcom’s US$73b AI Backlog Puts Valuation And Risks In Focus

Broadcom reports a large AI backlog (reported ~US$73B) that underpins long‑term revenue visibility but has people debating whether the current multiple already prices that growth. That makes the stock sensitive to guidance and execution updates. Neutral Sentiment: Recent hedge‑fund activity is mixed — several firms (Woodline, Farallon, Owl Creek) added positions while others (D1 Capital, Altimeter, 3G Capital) trimmed — leaving institutional flows ambiguous for near‑term price direction.

Recent hedge‑fund activity is mixed — several firms (Woodline, Farallon, Owl Creek) added positions while others (D1 Capital, Altimeter, 3G Capital) trimmed — leaving institutional flows ambiguous for near‑term price direction. Negative Sentiment: Elevated insider selling and large institutional reductions (e.g., a reported large Q4 trim by a major asset manager) increase near‑term downside risk if execution or guidance disappoints — investors watch insider/inst flows closely. (Quiver/filings summaries.)

Elevated insider selling and large institutional reductions (e.g., a reported large Q4 trim by a major asset manager) increase near‑term downside risk if execution or guidance disappoints — investors watch insider/inst flows closely. (Quiver/filings summaries.) Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: multiple commentary pieces note Broadcom isn't cheap today, so upside depends on continued strong execution, hyperscaler capex, and product adoption — any softness in guidance could pressure the shares.

AVGO stock opened at $332.65 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.13.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

