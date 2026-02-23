Brookfield Corporation $BN Shares Bought by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $20,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 4.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

Shares of BN opened at $45.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. Brookfield Corporation has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

