Carrier Global (CARR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR):

2/11/2026 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at CICC Research from $76.85 to $69.78. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Carrier Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/9/2026 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $67.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Carrier Global was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/5/2026 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Carrier Global had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

