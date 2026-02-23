Conagra Brands $CAG Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,070 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 202.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 522.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.07.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $18.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.85 and a beta of -0.01. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently -636.36%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.