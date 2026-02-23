Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR $DDL Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) by 188.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,033 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 20.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,173,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 531,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 968,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 386,795 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 362,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of DDL opened at $2.78 on Monday. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research lowered Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Inc, which operates under the Dingdong Fresh brand, is a China-based online grocery and fresh food delivery platform. The company leverages a network of urban micro-fulfillment centers to offer consumers a wide selection of produce, meats, seafood, dairy, packaged goods and everyday household items through its mobile application and website.

Orders placed via the Dingdong Fresh app are fulfilled from strategically located dark stores within target neighborhoods, enabling the company to promise delivery times as fast as 20–30 minutes.

