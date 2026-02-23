Elastic N.V. $ESTC Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Elastic by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Elastic by 97.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Trading Down 6.5%

NYSE:ESTC opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 236.42 and a beta of 0.93. Elastic N.V. has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $423.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.27 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Elastic from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 4,552 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $341,627.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,359,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,160,061.40. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $77,937.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 123,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,851.74. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 61,828 shares of company stock worth $4,641,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.