GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7,176.9% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $67.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $67.72.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 0.90%.Avnet’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Avnet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVT. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Avnet from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Avnet, Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet’s offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

