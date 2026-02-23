GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 4,767 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2,407.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,189,000 after purchasing an additional 84,151 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 32,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $6,015,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,702.40. The trade was a 81.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $2,255,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,136.96. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,874 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,805. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AXSM opened at $183.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.40. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.99 and a 12-month high of $191.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $163.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome’s pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.