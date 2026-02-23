GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMDX opened at $134.25 on Monday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.92.

TMDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.25.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $435,660.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,545.10. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Weill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $693,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,257.76. This trade represents a 29.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,310. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

