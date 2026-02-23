GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 18,800 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 69.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 369,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 403,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,546,000 after buying an additional 30,021 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,041,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $105.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.28 and a beta of 0.49. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $107.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $271,782.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,661.50. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 968 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $465,159.90. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 45,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,029 in the last ninety days. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

