GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. $BGS

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,001 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 15,131.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 1,875,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 701,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 566.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 595,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 763,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 416,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at about $889,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&G Foods news, Director Dennis M. Mullen sold 18,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $84,577.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,802. This trade represents a 18.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&G Foods Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of BGS opened at $5.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.48. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc is a packaged foods holding company that develops, markets and distributes a diversified portfolio of branded shelf-stable and frozen food products. Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, the company serves retail and foodservice customers across the United States and Canada. Through its network of manufacturing facilities, third-party co-packers and distribution partners, B&G Foods supplies grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores and e-commerce platforms.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple categories, including vegetables, beans, soups, sauces and condiments, snacks, cereals and refrigerated or frozen offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.