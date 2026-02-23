Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 535,971 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. $CCLD

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) by 409.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 666,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535,971 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CareCloud were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 75,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCLD opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.18 million, a P/E ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 2.05. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CCLD has been the topic of several research reports. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareCloud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

CareCloud, Inc is a healthcare technology company that provides cloud-based practice management, electronic health record (EHR) and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to medical practices and health systems. Its flagship offering, the CareCloud Central platform, combines clinical, financial and administrative workflows into a single, unified system. The platform includes modules for scheduling, billing, coding, patient engagement and telehealth, enabling practices to streamline front- and back-office operations and improve overall practice performance.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, CareCloud serves small to mid-size physician groups and specialty clinics across the United States.

