Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,020 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $872,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 185,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 152,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2%

PEP stock opened at $164.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.03.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 94.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Featured Articles

