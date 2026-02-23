Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. $III

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412,018 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 250.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ III opened at $4.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $227.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Information Services Group, Inc (ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm specializing in digital transformation, sourcing strategies and technology-driven business operations. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the company leverages deep market insights and data analytics to help clients optimize cost structures, accelerate growth and navigate complex technology landscapes. Since its founding in 2006, ISG has cultivated expertise across industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector.

ISG’s core offerings include sourcing advisory, managed governance, market intelligence and research services.

