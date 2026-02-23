Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. $NATR

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 107.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,657 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 106,688 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 589,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 160,002 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 84,636 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the second quarter valued at about $5,176,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 9.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $37,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,883.16. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NATR opened at $26.88 on Monday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $470.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NATR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nature’s Sunshine Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc is a global manufacturer and direct seller of nutritional supplements, herbal remedies, and personal care products. The company’s core business centers on research, development and distribution of vitamins, minerals, botanicals and essential oil-based formulations designed to support overall health and wellness. Operating under a network-marketing model, Nature’s Sunshine works through a network of independent distributors who promote and sell its product line directly to consumers.

The company’s product portfolio spans dietary supplements such as single-ingredient vitamins, proprietary herbal blends, sports nutrition formulas and weight-management solutions, along with skin and hair care items based on botanical extracts and essential oils.

