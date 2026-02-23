Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 28,500 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 536.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $99.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $88.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.27%.The company had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,722.72. This trade represents a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.