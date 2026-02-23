Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 159,560 Myers Industries, Inc. $MYE

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 159,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 372.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:MYE opened at $22.59 on Monday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $845.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Myers Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer of polymer products serving industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The company designs, produces and markets a broad range of molded and fabricated plastic components, including pallets, bulk containers, tanks and drums used in material handling and storage applications. Myers Industries leverages proprietary polymer technologies to provide durable, reusable solutions that help customers optimize supply chain efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Myers operates primarily through two business segments.

