Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in CAE Inc $CAE

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 81.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 302,050 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 360.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CAE by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. CAE Inc has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $911.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.62 million. CAE had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut CAE from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised CAE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

