Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. $CIVB

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,711 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,376 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $11,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 166,049 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,031,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,603,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 28,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $471.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $46.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Civista Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and residential real estate mortgages, master-planned construction financing and treasury management solutions.

Beyond traditional banking, Civista Bancshares provides wealth management, trust and investment advisory services under the Civista Wealth Enterprises brand.

