Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Position in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 39,576.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 67,280 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tutor Perini by 4,166.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,153,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 610,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 497,296 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,251,000 after purchasing an additional 487,529 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth $15,658,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Peter Arkley purchased 15,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.39 per share, for a total transaction of $975,315.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 191,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344,657.63. This trade represents a 8.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:TPC opened at $86.91 on Monday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -163.97 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

Featured Stories

