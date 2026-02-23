Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 23,154.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,362 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.62.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.4%

QSR stock opened at $68.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $73.70.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 105.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $47,140.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,094.72. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 3,443 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $232,195.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 952,620 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,692.80. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 101,911 shares of company stock worth $7,189,969 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

