Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.58 Million in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paylocity by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 555,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 4.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 500.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,438,000 after purchasing an additional 375,023 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,779,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 342,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,042,000 after buying an additional 186,952 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $146.00 price objective on Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stephens set a $160.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.05.

PCTY stock opened at $105.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.39 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.53 and its 200-day moving average is $151.03.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. Paylocity had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.19%.The business had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company’s integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

