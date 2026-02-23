Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. $BWB

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 152,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Curi Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth $2,029,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,029,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,015,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 101,628 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BWB stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $533.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.65. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $38.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $253,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,189.34. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski sold 6,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $121,972.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 104,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,034.40. The trade was a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 89,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,309 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank, a New Jersey-chartered community bank founded in 2006. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company provides a broad array of financial services designed to meet the needs of both individual and business customers. As a locally focused institution, Bridgewater Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking, combining personalized service with the efficiency of modern banking technologies.

The company’s retail banking platform offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and consumer loan products.

