Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. $MTA

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTA – Free Report) by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTA. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the third quarter valued at $318,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the third quarter worth about $5,173,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTA shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Ventum Financial upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTA opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $756.13 million, a P/E ratio of -270.67 and a beta of 1.27. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a Canada‐based precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on acquiring and managing royalties and streams on mineral properties. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the firm provides financing to mining operators by purchasing royalty and stream interests that grant it a share of future metal production or revenues. These non‐dilutive arrangements enable Metalla to participate in the upside of mining projects without the operational risks associated with direct mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio spans a broad range of precious and battery metals, including gold, silver, copper, nickel and cobalt.

