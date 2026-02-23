Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 $TWM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Free Report) by 76.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $71.27.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

