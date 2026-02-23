Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,020 Shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,020 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadian Asset Management were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Acadian Asset Management alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Acadian Asset Management by 56.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Acadian Asset Management by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Acadian Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Acadian Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acadian Asset Management news, Director Barbara Trebbi sold 9,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $496,373.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,190.62. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Chersi sold 28,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $1,475,028.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,799.20. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadian Asset Management Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AAMI opened at $53.16 on Monday. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 165.86% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Acadian Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Acadian Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

About Acadian Asset Management

(Free Report)

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.