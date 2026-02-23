Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 26,600 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 594.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 134.6% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $129.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average of $138.87. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $166.89.

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 812 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $100,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcknight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $257,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,625.60. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

