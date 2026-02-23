Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.82 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 690.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 67,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 58,604 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 140,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 466.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 412.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 29,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,616.11. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

