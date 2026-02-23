Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 28.8% during the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,105.9% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 486,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,935,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.50 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.06.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $183.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $190.98. The company has a market cap of $285.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

