Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Purchased by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $22,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,325,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after buying an additional 2,675,157 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,705,000 after buying an additional 2,004,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 232.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,124,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,350,000 after buying an additional 1,485,007 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $153,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.94 per share, with a total value of $1,011,320.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. The trade was a 25.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 34,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $143.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $145.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Melius Research set a $148.00 target price on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.84.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

