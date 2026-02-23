Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires 3,329 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $30,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,185,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,768,000 after buying an additional 1,792,799 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,463,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $259,154,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,084,000 after buying an additional 797,849 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $238.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.89.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $3,833,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. The trade was a 91.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $6,675,600.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 291,236 shares of company stock worth $63,380,925 in the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Robust growth and guidance — Q4 revenue of $3.96B (+~38% Y/Y) and a 32% jump in orders underpin optimism that delivery demand and new verticals will sustain growth. Zacks: Q4 Earnings

Robust growth and guidance — Q4 revenue of $3.96B (+~38% Y/Y) and a 32% jump in orders underpin optimism that delivery demand and new verticals will sustain growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness persists — Truist raised its target to $340 (buy) and Bank of America lifted its target to $272; several analysts still see double‑digit upside on the guidance update. Benzinga: Analyst Moves

Analyst bullishness persists — Truist raised its target to $340 (buy) and Bank of America lifted its target to $272; several analysts still see double‑digit upside on the guidance update. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying and rebound thesis — MarketBeat highlights sustained institutional accumulation and a technical rebound setup tied to increased FY26 spending to accelerate growth. MarketBeat: Rebound Signal

Institutional buying and rebound thesis — MarketBeat highlights sustained institutional accumulation and a technical rebound setup tied to increased FY26 spending to accelerate growth. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — Traders bought ~34,908 call contracts on Friday (≈+101% vs. typical daily volume), signaling speculative bullish positioning that can amplify short‑term upside.

Unusual bullish options flow — Traders bought ~34,908 call contracts on Friday (≈+101% vs. typical daily volume), signaling speculative bullish positioning that can amplify short‑term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Retail promotions — DoorDash gift‑card deals are running (15% off), which can support order activity but has limited strategic impact. Android Authority: Gift Card Deal

Retail promotions — DoorDash gift‑card deals are running (15% off), which can support order activity but has limited strategic impact. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting appears anomalous (entries show zero/NaN), so there’s no meaningful short squeeze signal from the provided short‑interest data.

Short‑interest reporting appears anomalous (entries show zero/NaN), so there’s no meaningful short squeeze signal from the provided short‑interest data. Negative Sentiment: Earnings & guidance concerns — Q4 EPS missed ( $0.48 vs. $0.58 est.) and revenue slightly missed consensus; the company flagged rising costs and storm impacts that produced a weaker near‑term profit outlook. Seeking Alpha: Investment Intensity

Earnings & guidance concerns — Q4 EPS missed ( $0.48 vs. $0.58 est.) and revenue slightly missed consensus; the company flagged rising costs and storm impacts that produced a weaker near‑term profit outlook. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts — Several firms trimmed price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, Needham, DA Davidson, Citizens Jmp reduced their targets), reflecting concern that increased spending will compress near‑term margins even as growth continues. Benzinga: Price Target Moves

Analyst target cuts — Several firms trimmed price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, Needham, DA Davidson, Citizens Jmp reduced their targets), reflecting concern that increased spending will compress near‑term margins even as growth continues. Negative Sentiment: Margin and investment scrutiny — Commentators and some analysts warn that the intensified investment cycle (tech, marketing, new verticals) could weigh on profitability before benefits materialize. CNBC: Investment Cycle

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $176.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.40 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

