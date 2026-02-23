Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires 59,786 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 619,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 59,786 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in SLB were worth $21,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SLB alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SLB by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SLB in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in SLB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 577,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after buying an additional 42,123 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in SLB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in SLB by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 77,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB Stock Down 1.4%

SLB stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SLB Increases Dividend

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. SLB had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 9.45%.The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This is an increase from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 18,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $921,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 224,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,092,801.50. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 4,000 shares of SLB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,525 shares in the company, valued at $981,912.25. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,402 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,676. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on SLB from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on SLB from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on SLB from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SLB from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SLB from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLB

SLB Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.