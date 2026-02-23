Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires 8,471 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in NIKE by 8.7% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,802 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the third quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 215,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,029,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in NIKE by 16.3% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $65.47 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 105,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. The trade was a 90.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 16,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 241,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,965.70. The trade was a 7.28% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 5th. Argus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.61.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

