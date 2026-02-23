Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Boosts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,185,846,000 after buying an additional 268,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $779,857,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,771,000 after purchasing an additional 486,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $662,837,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,793,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $336.19 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $351.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.96.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 2,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total transaction of $695,199.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,704,867.84. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $695,199.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,802 shares in the company, valued at $18,543,404.16. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,578 shares of company stock worth $12,416,105. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

