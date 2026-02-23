Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Boosts Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,841 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,637 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $26,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. M&G PLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 744.4% during the third quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 353,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $11,785,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

NYSE DB opened at $36.70 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 251.0%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DB shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

