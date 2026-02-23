Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 1,012 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Equinix were worth $24,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 21.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 544,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership raised its holdings in Equinix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 26,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $928.11 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $992.90. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $811.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $795.03.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.44%.

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total value of $743,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,659.86. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.17, for a total transaction of $1,649,352.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,373 shares in the company, valued at $21,208,375.41. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 14,353 shares of company stock valued at $11,283,043 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $894.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,001.41.

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

