Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 15,965 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,326 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,450,485,000 after buying an additional 11,418,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $444,319,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 81.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 436.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in General Motors by 125.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,699,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $182,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $81.44 on Monday. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.52.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Articles

