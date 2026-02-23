Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 3,797 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $22,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.84.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.65, for a total transaction of $11,610,459.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,555,171.40. This represents a 60.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.53, for a total transaction of $2,495,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 512,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,871,648.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 713,681 shares of company stock valued at $148,264,518 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $172.49 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.10 and a 12 month high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.03. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

