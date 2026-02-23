Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 4,455 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $20,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $42,808,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $410,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 3,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL opened at $234.56 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 6,565 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total value of $1,533,846.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,069,032.64. The trade was a 20.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. The trade was a 22.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 23,545 shares of company stock worth $5,436,928 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

