Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $847,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,190,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,898,565,000 after purchasing an additional 527,902 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 115.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 727,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,753,000 after purchasing an additional 389,981 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Ecolab by 64.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 878,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,676,000 after purchasing an additional 344,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $68,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ECL opened at $304.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $306.52.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.730 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 750 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.60 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,816. This trade represents a 3.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $335.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.