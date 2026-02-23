Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $26,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 96.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Sherwin-Williams News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sherwin-Williams this week:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. This trade represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $420.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $360.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.30. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.