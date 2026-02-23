Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $21.42 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,561,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,263,069,000 after buying an additional 239,914 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,859,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,779,609,000 after purchasing an additional 192,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,228,064,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,182,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,070,702,000 after acquiring an additional 184,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $841,994,000 after purchasing an additional 201,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director William Jr. Clyburn bought 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $294.79 per share, for a total transaction of $60,137.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,389.95. This trade represents a 101.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $316.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $319.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.00 and its 200 day moving average is $289.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $354.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $317.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $293.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.